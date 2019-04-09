One of region's most popular bottle shops is closing

CLOSING DOWN: Liquorland at Bargara Central and the Bargara Beach Hotel will close their doors on April 22.

BOTTLESHOP chain Liquorland will close both its Bargara Central and Bargara Beach Hotel stores on April 22.

The NewsMail understands the Bargara Beach Hotel outlet will reopen under a different name, however it's unclear if that will be immediately, or if it will be days, or even weeks, before the doors reopen.

A spokeswoman for Stockwell, which manages Bargara Central, said it was also working to secure an alternate tenant.

"Whilst Liquorland will close, we are in negotiation with various hotel operators who have expressed interest in operating the detached bottle shop," she said.

"We are working with the interested parties to have the bottle shop open by July 1."

The closures could mean, even for a short period of time, the only bottleshop in Bargara would be at Bargara Lakes Tavern.

The Liquorland closures comes after supermarket giant Coles announced Spirit Hotels, which it owns, would be handing the keys back to the Bargara hotel once its lease runs out this month.

"Spirit Hotels will cease operating the Bargara Beach Hotel when the current lease expires later this month," a spokesman said.

"As a result, Liquorland Bargara Beach Barn will close on April 22 to ensure we have time to remove all stock, IT systems and branding before the end of our lease.

"The nearest Liquorland stores are at Hinkler Central approximately 17 minutes away or Kensington about 25 minutes away."