Down comes the Martens Oval stand

DOWN SHE GOES: The demolition of the Martens Oval grandstand began yesterday to make way for a new one. Shane Jones

FOOTBALL: More than 60 years of football history is being bulldozed at Martens Oval - but it's all for a good cause.

Ahead of its replacement, demolition of the old grandstand started last week with a workers using a cherry picker tearing it down bit by bit.

Yesterday, only a skeleton of the structure remained.

The wooden seats have been removed, as well as the outer iron areas of the media box and the grandstand.

The rest is expected to be levelled and removed before work begins on a new grandstand on January 7.

The Martens Oval facelift is being paid for with funding from the State Government, which had been promised during last year's election campaign.

The government is providing $140,000 to Football Bundaberg.

"The money will go towards a replacement grandstand and media box, as well as replacing the coaching and substitute benches on the field,” former Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson told the NewsMail in 2017.

"The current stand at Martens Oval is more than 40 years old and is in desperate need of replacement.”

The grandstand is actually closer to 70, Football Bundaberg president Femia Eizema said.

The grandstand started its life on field two, one of the smaller fields at Martens Oval, before moving to field one, the main field.

Eizema said it was fantastic to see a new grandstand being built.

She said the new structure would be completed, barring delays, before the season starts for the Wide Bay Buccaneers in the Football Queensland Premier League, the Wide Bay Premier League and senior and junior Football Bundaberg competitions.

The new grandstand and other facilities will also allow Bundaberg to compete against other places in Wide Bay to host large matches.

