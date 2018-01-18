Doug a top bloke loved by many

The community has paid tribute to Doug Smith, who was killed in a bobcat accident this week.

Words can not describe the loss our workshop has felt. Doug you were a kind and generous man, loved and cherished by many. It's been an absolute pleasure to be your workmate. Rest in peace my beautiful friend.

Sarah Usher

Rest In Peace Doug, I had the pleasure of working with you at Warbys for many years. Not only were you my workmate but I'm proud say we were the best of friends. So many happy very funny memories. So tragic. To all the management and staff at Warburtons, thinking of you all.

Julie Testro

I met Doug when he first bought his house next to me. Couldn't have wished for a better neighbour. Always willing to help. Nothing was too much trouble for Doug. Never had a bad word to say about anybody. A true gentleman. Will miss you Doug. Rest in peace.

Patricia Pickard-Emerson

Doug you will be truly missed. You brightened our work days. Won't be the same without you. Always up for a chat and a laugh. Always there for anyone in need. Not just my work mate but also a beloved friend. May you rest in peace.

Belinda Prossliner

So sad, I had a lot to do with Doug around 20 years ago, he was a regular in our welding workshop as we worked on caravans for him. Top bloke! My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Kate and Loz Stephenson

RIP Dougy, only knew you for a short time when I was working at Jayco a few years ago but you were a top bloke with a good heart. Rest easy mate.

Dave Wessling

RIP Doug, Met this lovely man about 38 years ago. A true gentleman with a big heart. Thoughts and prayers to family.

Patricia Brown

The boys and I will miss seeing you and your cute but hairless Maddie dog when we visit Mum.

Treen Arnel

A true legend. RIP Doug! One of the greatest people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.

Michael Cox

RIP Doug. I had the pleasure of meeting Doug at Warburtons. Condolences to Doug's family and the team at Warbutons.

Andrew Burns

It was a pleasure working with you Doug. RIP mate. Hope you are in a better place.

Paul Schembri

Very sad! Doug was a top bloke! May he rest in peace.

David Dorron

This is very sad. RIP Doug. I had the pleasure of meeting Doug at Warbutons.

Andrew Burns

RIP Doug such a great loss. A true gentleman.

Donna Cocking