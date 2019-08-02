Double take: Twin dieticians serve up healthy advice

TWINS Jessica and Chloe Bauer are serving up a healthy dose of the right nutritional advice at the IWC.

Accredited practising dietitian Jessica Bauer moved to Bundaberg to join IWC last year, and just a few weeks ago her sister Chloe - also an APD - became part of the IWC team, too.

"As sisters, we have always worked well together,” said Jessica. "We both graduated from university together, and are both passionate about helping people through diet and nutrition.”

Chloe said that rather than looking at curing or managing a disease, their role was about preventing it from happening in the first place.

"It's about looking at what's actually happening in that person's life,” she said. "Is it access to food, lack of education, is it money, is it just someone needing some expert guidance?

"Dietetics is about looking at the overall person and their lifestyle habits and helping them to have the healthiest lifestyle possible.”

After both graduating from Flinders University in Adelaide in 2017, the sisters went their separate ways in the working world.

Chloe has been working in the Northern Territory at the Royal Darwin Hospital and also at the Palmerston Regional Hospital.

Now Chloe is in Bundaberg as well, enjoying working alongside her twin and becoming part of the IWC's holistic model of whole-of-person care.

"I felt like IWC was going to be more like a private practice, but it's completely different,” Chloe said.

"It is all about the community.”

Jessica added: "We see this opportunity as a way to bring our joint passion for health and wellbeing into a really proactive and productive environment - that's what IWC offers us.

"The fact that IWC is inclusive, offering services to Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and really welcoming everyone without judgment, is something we both value very highly.” The sisters will also team up to continue to deliver Healthy Eating sessions (held every third Friday of the month), which Jessica started each year.

In addition, Chloe will deliver the popular outreach sessions offered to in the North Burnett, through the IWC's clinic based in Gayndah.

"For me, rural and regional Australia is one of the best places to be,” Chloe said. "To be employed here in an innovative and compassionate organisation like IWC, and working alongside my sister, well, it couldn't be better.”