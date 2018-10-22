Double rescue for VMR crew

DOUBLE RESCUE: One of two boats the VMR Bundy crew helped yesterday.

IT WAS a busy afternoon for the crew of Bundy Rescue yesterday.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg was initially called to help a solo yachtie with motor problems who was proceeding to Burnett Heads on short sails.

The VMR crew took the 11m yacht in tow at the mouth of the Burnett River and proceeded to an anchorage adjacent to the Port Marina.

After re-positioning the vessel to correct a dragging anchor, the crew was returning to base when they were diverted to help a solo fisherman in a 6.5m fibreglass centre console runabout that had no steering and was anchored off rocks at Oaks Beach, Burnett Heads.

The runabout's skipper had used a bow-mounted electric trolling motor for steerage to compensate for his loss of outboard motor steering during his 32-nautical mile return trip.

The electric motor finally gave up just off Burnett Heads and he sought VMR assistance to tow him back to the boat ramp.