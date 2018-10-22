Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOUBLE RESCUE: One of two boats the VMR Bundy crew helped yesterday.
DOUBLE RESCUE: One of two boats the VMR Bundy crew helped yesterday. VMR Bundaberg
News

Double rescue for VMR crew

Carolyn Booth
by
22nd Oct 2018 10:58 AM

IT WAS a busy afternoon for the crew of Bundy Rescue yesterday.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg was initially called to help a solo yachtie with motor problems who was proceeding to Burnett Heads on short sails.

The VMR crew took the 11m yacht in tow at the mouth of the Burnett River and proceeded to an anchorage adjacent to the Port Marina.

After re-positioning the vessel to correct a dragging anchor, the crew was returning to base when they were diverted to help a solo fisherman in a 6.5m fibreglass centre console runabout that had no steering and was anchored off rocks at Oaks Beach, Burnett Heads.

DOUBLE RESCUE: One of two boats the VMR Bundy crew helped yesterday.
DOUBLE RESCUE: One of two boats the VMR Bundy crew helped yesterday. VMR Bundaberg

The runabout's skipper had used a bow-mounted electric trolling motor for steerage to compensate for his loss of outboard motor steering during his 32-nautical mile return trip.

The electric motor finally gave up just off Burnett Heads and he sought VMR assistance to tow him back to the boat ramp.

bundaberg rescue vmr
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Eight people police want to speak in Bundy

    premium_icon Eight people police want to speak in Bundy

    Crime POLICE have released images of eight people they want to speak to about a spate of shoplifting offences in Bundaberg.

    • 22nd Oct 2018 10:44 AM
    Two taken to hospital after separate motorbike crashes

    Two taken to hospital after separate motorbike crashes

    News Emergency services respond to two different motorcycle crashes

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Every step of Fraser Island royal visit

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Every step of Fraser Island royal visit

    News Prince Harry and wife Meghan have just landed at Hervey Bay Airport.

    Local Partners