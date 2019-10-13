Double fatality lastest in string on same section of Bruce

TRAGEDY: Emergency services workers at Saturday's crash on the Bruce Highway at Kolonga.

A HARROWING head-on collision that killed two men on Saturday night is the latest in a string of fatal crashes on the Kolonga stretch of the Bruce Highway.

At least nine people have died in five crashes on the road in the past four years.

In August 2015, a truck driver and car driver died after their vehicles collided.

In May 2017, a male ute driver died after his vehicle and a car collided.

In September 2017, a 41-year-old man and a boy were killed in a crash.

And in June last year, two people died after their car caught alight after being involved in a three-car crash.

Police are conducting inquiries to determine the identity of one of the drivers killed in Saturday's head-on collision on the highway.

The other driver killed in the crash was yesterday revealed to be a 60-year-old Brisbane resident from Chandler.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Kolonga, about 40km north of Gin Gin.

The spokesman said police were unable to identify the other driver, who was incinerated.

As a result of the crash, the unidentified driver's vehicle rolled down an embankment and became engulfed in flames.

Each man was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman told 7 News at the scene: "The first arriving crews from fire and rescue made the vehicle safe as best they can and also extinguished a grass fire which resulted from the vehicle that caught on fire. So they were fairly busy for the first few minutes on arrival."

The crash, which happened just after 9.30pm, closed the Bruce Highway for more than six hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The spokesman asked anyone with information or dashcam footage that may help officers investigating Saturday's crash to contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au or phone 1800 333 000 or phone Policelink on 131 444.

Quote the reference QP1901994007.