Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

BURNETT Heads and Woodgate are the Bundaberg region's suburbs to have experienced double-digit growth over the 12 months to June, according to the latest REIQ research from the Queensland Market Monitor report.

The data showed the two areas are among 68 Queensland suburbs to have delivered double-digit growth.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said while the property market had experienced high and low times, some markets in Queensland were performing exceptionally well.

"A total of 68 suburbs throughout Queensland have delivered double-digit growth over 12 months, which is a really strong result,” Ms Mercorella said.

Burnett heads was ranked 15th in the state, with a sales volume of 60 properties and a median price of $317,000. The one-year capital growth for the suburb was 18.1 per cent.

Kay Tuck from Kay's Real Estate in Burnett Heads said this growth was only set to continue due to major projects, such as the streetscape and sewerage system.

"Last year we did almost double to what we've done over the past decade ... Last year there were more homes sold in Burnett Heads than since 2007,” Ms Tuck said.

"More people are seeing us, and there is nowhere else on the coast where you can see two marinas and all the port activity, but the property is not hugely expensive or touristy.

"Now we have the sewerage system ... the demand is definitel there for a massive influx of development, coffee shops, broadwalks and there will be a lot happening here.”

Ms Tuck said with those developments, Burnett Heads would turn into a thriving coastal village.