League leaders throw away remarkable three-goal lead

German Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund have thrown away a 3-0 lead in the final 15 minutes as they were held 3-3 by Hoffenheim for a second setback of the week.

With coach Lucien Favre absent due to illness and captain Marco Reus injured, Jadon Sancho, Mario Goetze and Raphael Guerreiro seemed to have given Dortmund another impressive victory on Saturday.

Hoffenheim's Ishak Belfodil completed the comeback in the 83rd minute.

But a brace from Ishak Belfodil and a goal from Pavel Kaderabek in between salvaged an improbable draw for Hoffenheim.

The draw for Dortmund came after a midweek German Cup exit on penalties against Werder Bremen during which they had conceded a 119th-minute equaliser. They also drew their last league match, 1-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt. Dortmund at least temporarily extended their lead to eight points because the perfect season record at home of second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach ended in a 3-0 defeat against Hertha Berlin.

Champions Bayern Munich could move within five points of Dortmund with victory against Schalke later on Saturday.

"This is very bitter after playing so well for 75 minutes. We were naive in defence and lost the deciding tackles," Dortmund assistant coach Manfred Stefes told Sky TV.

"We have a point, and a point is a point, even if it is annoying after being 3-0 up," he added, refusing to name it a setback in the title race. Hoffenheim's Florian Grillitsch said the result was a reminder to never give up. "This shows you should never stop believing," he said.