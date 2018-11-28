Doreen pens book to reveal Buxton's history

TALES OF THE PAST: At 82 years of age, fifth generation Isis Shire resident Doreen Cole has penned a book, complete with many photographs and historical tales of the early years of Buxton.

NOT too many people have the intimate knowledge of the quaint riverside township of Buxton that long-time Childers resident Doreen Cole possesses.

Now pushing on into her 80s, Doreen was just six weeks old in 1936 when she enjoyed what was to be the first of many Christmas celebrations at Buxton.

Her love of the little village nestled on the banks of the Burrum River, just 25 minutes south of Childers, has never diminished.

Her passion has been captured in a book - Buxton by the Burrum - written and published by Doreen Cole.

"I guess it proves you are never too old to tackle a project if you have the passion to inspire you,” said Doreen.

"I have grown up with Buxton and have seen the many changes it has experienced and it is quite annoying when you hear people relating misleading and simply untrue stories of the history of Buxton.

"I have great memories of Buxton and armed with those and my mother's diaries kept over 50 years I decided to compile a bit of a historical look at the way Buxton has evolved over the years.

"I'm certainly no literary giant, but over several years I have jotted down pieces of information as I recalled them. Mum's diaries have been great at pinpointing times and dates and it has allowed me to identify many items of historical interest and significance.

"Occasions such as when the first phone came to Buxton, when the power was officially turned on and who were the owners of the first houses at Buxton.

"The book carries stories of some notable pioneers and their contribution to the growth of not only Buxton but the Isis district as well.

"Some of the really interesting stories and pictures relate to the Buxton 'shark proof' swimming enclosure that was erected by the locals and opened in February 1942. The shelter shed, a popular swing and a log retaining wall were all important pieces of the history of Buxton.

"A lot of those things have gone, but the history remains,” she said.

Doreen has dozens of early photographs in the book which clearly depict the riverside township as a holiday mecca.

"It was an incredible place for families, and even to this day it has its own relatively unspoiled charm.

"I am really pleased that at this stage of my life I have been able to put together something that provides my family with a record of my early childhood memories of a place we all know and love so well.

"It is also personally satisfying to be able to use my mother's diaries to provide accurate input into the book. Mum and Dad really loved Buxton for the family and social life and the friends it provided.”

Doreen has only organised a limited print run of her book which is achieving wide popularity with Buxton residents and families of those who had early connections with this riverside retreat.