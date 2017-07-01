Dorcas is making a difference

HELPING HANDS: Rob Hopkinson has helped raise much needed funds for Dorcas Kitchen.

THIS month marks the beginning of a plan to help improve the lives of locals.

On July 25, 1941, Reverend A H Osborne, minister of the Church of England in Bundaberg, and his wife Cordelia convened a

meeting of interested parishioners to establish a way of assisting the war effort.

Their ideas would grow into the present day Anglican Dorcas Society and the instigation of the Dorcas Shop.

The rector and his wife presented their vision of this project and the work to be done.

From church minutes of this meeting a very clear outline was given: "To call upon people to donate anything at all that they had, and really did not want - old clothing, new clothing, goods of any sort and condition, articles of any description to be accepted.”

The idea, to renovate, mend and sell the goods to people at a small cost.

The money taken would be donated to war efforts, thus doing two good turns in one act.

After some discussion it was agreed that this society would be called the Church of England War Workers.

It was proposed that Thursday be the day for working, and the hours be from 10am to 4pm.

While some local business houses were approached for donations, it was mainly left up to the members of the committee to collect for re-making.

Every member would bring their own scissors and reel of cotton.

In the general discussion, the minutes state that "workers are to bring their own lunch and pay one penny for tea”.

Workers started the next week, some volunteers staying all day on Thursday and some for just a few hours.

The following year the cost of tea went up to 3 pennies and this money covered incidental expenses.

A month after starting the Church of England War Workers, the first donation of £10 was given to the Soldiers and Sailors Help Society.

Throughout the war years, donations were given to many worthy causes including Red Cross, the Church Army, Seaman's Mission and the CWA hostel for munition girls.

The War Workers Society was disbanded in August 1946 but was re-opened first as the Church Patriotic Workers, though that title quickly changed to Make and Mend.

The focus moved from assisting the war effort to other worthy causes such as women's shelters, the Australian Board of Missions, Tufnell and Enoggera Boys' Home to name but a few.

Yet another name change came in May 1976 - the Dorcas Society - and by 1986 the first semblance of a "shop” emerged.

By 1988 the shop was opening once a week and by 1991 three times a week.

The Dorcas shop continues to help those in need

It has flourished into a full-time, busy and essential part of the Christ Church Anglican Parish of Bundaberg.

The Dorcas shop is open each week day from 9am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 9am to noon.

Twenty dedicated volunteers work in the shop with an additional six who work in the process centre, sorting clothes, bagging rags, collecting and distributing goods.

The Dorcas shop has a huge range of clothing, household items, jewellery, books and other interesting items.

During the school holiday period great specials are available, particularly children's books.

Everyone is welcome at the Anglican Dorcas Society Shop in Woongarra St.