‘Dopey’: Massive croc gets stuck on ferry

A LARGE crocodile has confused ambition with ability after finding itself stuck on a ferry cable on the Daintree River at the weekend.

The big saltie was filmed trying to swim over the pulley in front of stunned onlookers before giving up the fight and submerging underwater.

His massive head was completely breached as the ferry travelled towards him and vehicles made their way back from World-Heritage listed Daintree Rainforest.

The footage was taken by QMAC Machinery.

A large crocodile was filmed getting itself in a tangle on a cable at the Daintree River ferry crossing. PHOTO: QMAC Machinery.

Daintree resident Lawrence Mason said the reptile appeared to be a bit "dopey" in a lighthearted post.

It comes amid calls for jet skis and other adventure activities, such as kayaking, to be banned on the river due to the threat of crocodiles.

"And people jet ski in that river?" Carla Nilon said on Facebook.

Kathy Burgoni was stunned with the size of the animal.

"Oh my, he is one big croc," she said.

The crocodile, estimated to be more than 3m in length, can be seen safely swimming upstream following the near miss.

Originally published as 'Dopey': Massive croc gets stuck on Daintree Ferry