Dope helps 'wobbly legs'

MEDICINAL: Andrew Price says he smokes and grows marijuana for health reasons.

ANDREW Price makes it clear that he does not smoke marijuana for pleasure - it's purely for pain relief from his "wobbly legs” medical condition.

The 53-year-old rural resident pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to producing and possessing marijuana and possessing items used in the commission of a crime between January 11 and April 11.

He was fined $1600.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Price had prior offences for producing the drug.

"Fines haven't worked in the past and he's not stopping,” Sgt Burgess said.

Sgt Burgess said police found a small hydroponic set-up with nine plants in Price's house, and 6.8g of marijuana in a bedroom.

Lawyer Rian Dwyer said Price used the drug as medication and grew some for personal use only so he did not have to deal with people to buy it.

"His reason is that he suffers from a hereditary neurological disorder,” Mr Dwyer said.

"To help deal with it he takes prescribed medication and uses this.

"It's not an addiction.”

Asked by Magistrate Belinda Merrin about effects of the health condition, Mr Dwyer said it was "an uncontrollable sensation in his legs, like an itch, similar to wobbly legs”.

"He's inquired a lot about medicinal cannabis but it's not available,” Mr Dwyer said.

"He also has sleep apnoea. It's his third strike now for producing it.”

Ms Merrin she warned Price that it may be his last opportunity because if he continued to offend any court leniency toward him would be reduced.

Speaking outside Bundaberg Courthouse, Mr Price said he was unhappy about being charged.

"The main beef is the inconsistencies between the Australian states where other states have decriminalised it and investigating its medicinal purposes,” Mr Price said.

"I feel a bit discriminated against.

"It's been almost like a running joke.

Mr Price said there would not be "that many” people who would oppose decriminalising marijuana in Queensland.

He said if he was in Victoria he would be able to apply for a permit to get medicinal marijuana.

And without marijuana Mr Price said he will have to take more prescribed pain medication, which was morphine based and potentially addictive.

"It disturbs my sleep and causes sleep apnoea,” he said.

"I'd be lucky to get four hours sleep a night. I'm caught now.”