Doors open today at new Bargara business

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Staff member Kelsey Anson and store manager Liana Trew at the new Star Liquor store at Bargara Central, which opened today. Geordi Offord

THE doors at the new Star Liquor store at Bargara Central have opened and locals are happy to have a bottle shop back at the busy shopping centre.

It comes two months after the Liquorland store closed and weeks after Star Hotels announced they had purchased and taken over the management of the Bargara Lakes Tavern.

The bottle shop's manager Liana Trew said it was exciting to have the doors open.

"It's been long awaited," she said.

"Most of them (customers) are happy to have a liquor shop back and they seem to be happy with the sale prices and stock.

"We're an independently-owned and family-run business.

"We cater for all price ranges and have a good variety, we also pride ourselves on our customer service."

The group also took over the bottle shop at the Bargara Lakes Tavern yesterday.