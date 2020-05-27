Menu
OLD BUNDY TAVERN: Venue manager Marc Mifsud.
Door ready to open at Old Bundy Tavern today

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
FOR those hankering for a pub feed and a drink on tap, the Old Bundy Tavern is opening its doors today for the first time since closing in March amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Excited to be opening up for patrons and staff, venue manager Marc Mifsud said while it had not undergone any renovations, the tavern would look a little different for regular patrons.

He said they had been busy ensuring the 1.5m social distancing measures were in place, with markers and sanitiser available, and despite the necessary precautions he was looking forward to business as usual.

For those looking to enjoy a pub meal, Mr Mif­sud said booking online was the best way to ensure you got a seat.

He said under the restrictions alcohol was a secondary purchase and customers needed to buy a meal in order to have a drink in the tavern. See a list of open local pubs later this week in the NewsMail.

bundaberg business old bundy tavern pubs
Bundaberg News Mail

