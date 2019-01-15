Door left ajar for Winx to join All-Star cast

Comeback queen Winx before her barrier trial at Rosehill Gardens on Tuesday morning. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Although super mare Winx wasn't one of the 130 entries for the $5 million All-Star Mile (1600m), her trainer Chris Waller hasn't completely shut the door on her starting in the race.

Waller suggested that if they were forced to make a change to her likely program they could seek a wildcard entry.

Waller said though in the interest of transparency they weren't going to deviate from the planned likely four-start program and that's why they didn't nominate for the race.

"The owners and I do not feel that it is fair to nominate Winx where public voting will hinder on the make-up of the field when it is unlikely she would take her place in the race."

Waller said the All-Star Mile appealed to Winx's connections as it was at Flemington and it was an exciting concept.

Winx is not out of the mix for the All-Star Mile with a wildcard entry still on the table.

Waller nominated seven other horses including Australia's No. 2 drawcard the exciting three-year-old colt The Autumn Sun for the race and he said the race was an option.

"He has been entered to ensure that the public have the opportunity to vote without

the door being closed on a possible start in this year's inaugural event," Waller said.

"He has been entered to ensure the options for connections are left open beyond the two races

we have earmarked for him in the autumn."

Chris Waller pair Shillelagh (left) and cult racehorse Tom Melbourne contest the Kennedy Mile on Derby Day at Flemington, the venue for the inaugural All-Star Mile.

Waller's other five runners will be aimed at the race including a recent addition to the stable former German galloper Ancient Spirit who Waller said was "arguably the best three-year-old in Germany last season".

Ancient Spirit has recently been imported to Australia under the new ownership of Yulong Investments is a dual Group 2 winner who has had eight starts for three wins and three placings.

Waller's entries are rounded out by three Group 1 winners D'Argento, Unforgotten and Shillelagh, smart galloper Kaonic and cult galloper Tom Melbourne.

Waller has pitched for cult galloper Tom Melbourne to gain a spot in the race.

Caulfield Guineas winner The Autumn Sun and D'argento are both nominated for the $5 million race in March.

"He's the people's champion, and despite not having broken through for a victory since March 2016 I am sure the public would love to see a spot in the race for 'Tom'.

"In the past two seasons, Tom Melbourne boasts placings in the four feature mile events in Australia, the Doncaster Handicap, the Epsom Handicap, the Cantala Stakes and the Railway Stakes."

Waller said Shilleagh had won two Group 1 races at Flemington and she was one of the best credentialed horses for such a race.

Trainer Chris Waller has nominated seven runners for the big race.

