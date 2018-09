WBL: Doon Villa will try to use its Maryborough fortress to its advantage as the Magpies chase a Wide Bay League grand final berth.

Doon Villa will host Brothers Aston Villa in the preliminary final at Villa Park on Saturday, kicking off at 6pm.

The winner will face Bingera in next week's grand final.

Brothers beat Bargara 6-1 to reach the last knock-out final, while Doon Villa fell to Bingera on penalties.