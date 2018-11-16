Doon Villa names coach, outlines plans for '19

FOOTBALL: Doon Villa has taken the first major step towards a long-awaited Wide Bay Premier League premiership with the appointment of Steve Bates as senior coach.

Bates was unveiled as the new coach at a special players' meeting last night, where he and president Adam Hedberg outlined the plan to make Doon Villa the most professional club in Wide Bay.

Bates, a former Bundaberg Spirit and National Premier Leagues coach, said he wanted to build the club's youth ranks.

