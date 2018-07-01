Doon Villa misses opportunity to close gap to Bingera

FOOTBALL: It could be the result that denies Doon Villa a home Wide Bay Premier League final.

Doon Villa's road trip to Bundaberg's Martens Oval for a clash with Bargara shaped as a chance for the second-placed Magpies to close the gap to league leaders Bingera.

The Maryborough club started well, and took a two-goal lead through Joel Neilsen and Lachlan Kenny despite the absence of three front-line players - Sam Kirk, Jesse Nowitzke and Josh Barsby - who missed the game due to red cards they received last week.

A disallowed goal from Josh Yates could have put the result out of reach, but the close offside ruling brought Bargara back into the contest.

The home side scored twice to equalise, then had a goal of their own disallowed before full-time was blown.

If Doon Villa's players weren't already unhappy to share the points, Bingera's 2-1 loss to Brothers Aston Villa - the league leader's first loss of the season - did not help.

Still, Doon Villa coach Neilsen views that feeling of disappointment as a positive. The side struggled for results last year, but the Magpies are a near-certainty to finish in the top four and play in the WBPL finals series.

"I think this was decided by momentum. If we used ours we could've brought home the points, but they took their chances they probably would've won that game,” he said. "It was a tough game and we knew they'd be ready.

"I think the boys view it as a missed opportunity. Once we have that full squad I think we'll be really strong.”

Kirk, Nowitzke and Barsby can all return when Doon Villa travels to Hervey Bay Sports Club on July 21 for a clash with United Warriors. The three-week hiatus will allow for players to recuperate before a concerted push for the finals.

"We only have one more trip to Bundaberg so it's good to get that out of the way,” he said.