Mens Wide Bay Premier League - Ben Shepphard (Doon Villa) makes a slide tackle on Jarrod Best (KSS Jets) earlier this season.
Soccer

Doon Villa Magpies plan an attack on the KSS Jets

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
22nd Jun 2019 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Round ten of the Wide Bay Premier League kicks off tonight with two Fraser Coast derby's in Maryborough.

The Granville Tigers play Buccaneers while the Doon Villa Magpies host the KSS Jets at Villa Park.

The Jets are the highest placed Fraser Coast team on the table sitting in fourth place behind Across the Waves, Bingera and United Park Eagles.

Doon Villa are currently sitting in the lower half of the competition and are hoping to cause an upset in tonight's game.

The KSS Jets have not played a full game in two weeks after last round's match was abandoned due to a light failure at Granville.

In the other Maryborough fixture Granville will host the young Buccaneers side in the other Fraser Coast derby.

Both matches kick off at 6pm.

In what could be a lopsided result the United Warriors face a huge task when they play Across the Waves in Hervey Bay tonight.

Across the Waves lead the competiton while the struggling Warriors side are yet to win a match.

Match kicks off at 7pm.

Sunbury will travel to Bundaberg to play Brothers Aston Villa.

The Maryborough team are currently in fifth spot behind Aston Villa and will be wanting to put a further three point break on them.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

