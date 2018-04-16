Menu
Division 1 Doon Villa vs Across the Waves, April 14 - Joe Williams from Across the Waves. Blake Antrobus
Soccer

Doon Villa knock off The Waves in the FFA Cup

Shane Jones
by
16th Apr 2018 6:33 PM

FOOTBALL: The Waves are out of the FFA Cup after one of their worst performances in years, according to their coach.

The side lost 4-1 to Doon Villa in Maryborough on Saturday night to be eliminated from Australia's largest cup competition.

Doon Villa scored the opening two goals before getting another two after half-time to emphatically wrap up the tie.

"All credit to Doon Villa; they worked harder and won,” De Papi said.

"But that was the worst game I've seen in two years by our club.”

De Papi said the side just couldn't get anything right on the night.

"We had plenty of possession but then give the ball away,” he said.

"We gave away soft goals as well and they played to their strengths.

"It just wasn't our night.”

De Papi said the side would need to improve significantly before playing the KSS Jets in the Wide Bay Premier League.

"We need to regroup and work on a few things before then,” he said.

"We need to be a lot better than this week.”

The Waves will face the Jets this Saturday at 6pm.

