Doon Villa is playing for Maryborough

FOOTBALL: The men who travel to Bundaberg's Martens Oval today will not just play for the Doon Villa crest on their chest.

The boys in black and white - well, blue tonight due to a jersey clash - will take on the minor premiership-winning Bingera.

The chance to play in the Wide Bay League grand final on Saturday, September 22, is not the only prize up for grabs.

The winner of tonight's titanic battle will earn the right to host the decider, which will include the first Wide Bay Championship games from under-12s to seniors.

Doon Villa president Adam Hedberg is well aware of the opportunity coach Joel Neilsen and his players are chasing, but both men declared it was not just for club glory.

"We're playing for Maryborough,” Hedberg said.

"It would mean a lot to us to host the grand finals and I'm quietly confident the guys can get it done.”

Should Doon Villa win tonight, the Wide Bay Championships will be held at Federation Park Field.

The only time that enters Neilsen's mind is when asked.

He and the 16-player squad who will suit up in the club's non-traditional blue jersey want to earn a place in the grand final, and complete a journey back to the top of the Wide Bay.

The Magpies finished seventh in 2016 and sixth last year.

"We were at the awards night last week and the support we've had from Maryborough and Hervey Bay has been awesome,” Neilsen said. "We're playing for the Fraser Coast.

"We had everyone saying they were behind us.”

Jesse Nowitzke will miss the finals through suspension, but otherwise the black-and-white army will be full-strength.

Neilsen had already rested his key players, like striker Sam Kirk, in the final rounds of the competition, and the extra week off will have the side primed and ready to perform.

"Everyone's ready to go. Kirky's had about three weeks off, he's a big key for us, and we'll have Matty Nowitzke back in the net which is a big in,” he said.

"We are going to win.

"They were nervous the last time we played them.

"It will be that first 20-minute period. If our back six can get comfortable early it will set up nicely for our front four.”

Doon Villa's front four is increased to five when you consider the sides, which finished second on the table but with more goals than any other team, attacking versatility.

Neilsen (11), brothers Josh (10) and Reuben Yates (10), Lachlan Kenny (9) and Kirk (9) have combined to produce the most lethal attacking force in the Wide Bay League.