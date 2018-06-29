Doon Villa goes all-in for must-win Bargara match

FOOTBALL: There may be six rounds left to play but Doon Villa will approach Saturday's Wide Bay Premier League game against Bargara as if it must-win.

The Magpies are second on the ladder six points behind Bingera, but the club wants to win the minor premiership and secure a home final. To do that, coach Joel Neilsen said, they must beat the fourth-placed Bargara.

The fixture could be a preview of what to expect in the WBPL finals, as the top four teams face off.

"You've got first v third and second v fourth," he said. "If we get the result this weekend it will set us up for a shot at first."

Doon Villa will aim to mirror or better Bingera's run in the final weeks of the regular season, with a target on the August 11 clash between the competition's two black and white-clad clubs a possible winner-take-all battle for the minor premiership.

It won't be easy.

The Magpies will be without three key men, after striker Sam Kirk, Josh Barsby and Jesse Nowitzke received red cards in last week's controversial 2-1 win against Brothers Aston Villa.

A selection headache was avoided as Joshua Yates, Joel Shilleto and Mason McKenna, return to the starting lineup.

"We really don't lose anything," Neilsen said of the forced changes.

"We do need to be wary of complacency. Bargara are in the top four now so we have to be careful of how we approach the game.

"When we played the first time they seemed like a very physical team so we have to be wary."

The Martens Oval, Bundaberg, game will kick off at 6pm.