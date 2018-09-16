Doon Villa crashes out of finals in straight sets

WBPL: Doon Villa's dream of representing the Fraser Coast in the Wide Bay Premier League grand final was brought to a screaming halt by a rampant Brothers Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The Magpies finished the regular season in second, and lost last week's major semi final to Bingera in penalties.

Playing at home and determined not to suffer the same fate, Doon Villa attacked the game with purpose. They needed a strong start, and an early goal could have been enough. It never came.

The scores were locked at 0-0 at half time, and soon after the visitors opened the scoring with a questionable goal - Doon Villa players and supporters argued the last touch came from an offside position but the officials weren't interested.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Brothers Aston Villa dominated field position as the game wore on, and when Brock Hewitt was sent off for flooring a rivla player with a Sonny Bill Williams-like shoulder, it was all over. Brothers Aston Villa scored two more goals and late Magpies substitute Matt Nowitzke joined Hewitt for an early shower for his own retaliatory act.

Doon Villa coach Joel Neilsen and midfielder Lachlan Kenny were gutted at fulltime.

"We dominated the first half, we had eight or 10 quality chances and we didn't take them," Neilsen said.

"They took their chances and they converted, and that was the difference.

"The boys worked hard all game but they're a good team and they'll be tough to beat. If we convert one of them we could've gone on with them."

Kenny said he believed Doon Villa was the better side overall, but paid for not taking their chances.

"We made plenty of opportunities and just didn't convert them," Kenny said.

"When they got their opportunities they put them in the net. I thought we were the better team on the night overall but Brothers managed to hang in and took their chance."

Kenny tipped Bingera to win the grand final while Neilsen backed Brothers Aston Villa.