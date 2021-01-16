Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Doomed flight’s missing recording found

by Jack Gramenz
16th Jan 2021 4:25 PM

 

Investigators have recovered more debris from a Boeing 737 that crashed last Saturday, including parts of the cockpit voice recorder that could explain what caused it to plunge into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta.

An expanded recovery effort now involving around 4000 search and rescue personnel has so far recovered the flight data recorder and parts of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), including its casing, but the most important part is still missing.

"We've found the (CVR) body or casing, we've found the beacon and now we're looking for the memory," officer Abdul Rasyid said, according to Reuters.

Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ62 took off late after being delayed by heavy rain, with 62 people on board the 26-year-old jet when it plummeted into the sea from a height of three kilometres.

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee has downloaded information from the "black box" flight data recorder recovered on Tuesday.

"(It's) all in good condition and we're now examining the data," Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono said in a statement.

 

Authorities said the crew did not declare an emergency or report technical problems with the plane before its dive.

They don't believe there was any mid-air explosion and think the plane was probably intact when it hit the water - citing a relatively small area where the wreckage was scattered.

The crash probe is likely to take months, but a preliminary report is expected in 30 days.

 

 

Indonesia's fast-growing aviation sector has long been plagued by safety concerns, and its airlines were once banned from US and European airspace.

In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed near Jakarta.

That accident - and another in Ethiopia - led to the grounding of the 737 MAX worldwide over a faulty anti-stall system.

The 737 that went down last Saturday was first produced decades ago and was not a MAX variant.

- with wires

Originally published as Doomed flight's missing recording

More Stories

indonesia plane crash plane crash at sea sriwijaya air

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sexy, risque and sophisticated’: Adults only circus returns

        Premium Content ‘Sexy, risque and sophisticated’: Adults only circus returns

        News “When I was eight-years-old, I actually debuted my trapeze in Bundaberg, so this place has a very special meaning to me.”

        Missing Bundy West woman Marjorie, 73, has been found

        Missing Bundy West woman Marjorie, 73, has been found

        News Police have thanked the community and media for their assistance in locating...

        EVENT: Straighten your flower crown and strike a yoga pose

        Premium Content EVENT: Straighten your flower crown and strike a yoga pose

        News Women of all ages are encouraged to attend the Bundaberg event, to unwind, connect...

        Search for motorcycle rider that evaded police

        Premium Content Search for motorcycle rider that evaded police

        News Despite attempts made by police to intercept the man, he drove off at speed