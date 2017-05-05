Donut King says new snack a hybrid between fries and donuts

DONUT King stores nationwide have announced the launch of a hybrid snack, Donut King fries; a mash-up of two popular snack favourites - donuts and fries.

The "fries" are made of crispy, fried Danish pastry covered in sweet cinnamon sugar and dipped in choc hazelnut sauce.

Donut King brand manager Raquel Prineas said the creation was an ideal "on the go" snack.

"From Friday, May 5, or what we like to call Fabulous 'Fry-Day', our stores will serve the wonderful Donut King fries in an easy-to-hold 'cone'," she said.

"Customers will also have the option to add decadent choc hazelnut dipping sauce to their order of fries, and we're very confident our Donut King fries teamed with a steaming cup of our freshly brewed coffee, will keep all winter blues at bay."

Donut King is challenging fans to share their best Donut King fries pictures via Instagram with #donutking for their chance to win free donuts every Friday.

"We want to see our fans enjoying their new favourite snack, so get snapping for your chance to win some delicious prizes," Ms Prineas said.

'We'll also be sharing the love with some special Donut King fries vouchers through our Donut Rush app, available on the Apple App and Google Play stores."