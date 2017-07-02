Donut King busted for weed on rural block

FROM Donut King to dope farmer, a former businessman has been arrested for growing cannabis for health issues.

Steven Randall has been busted twice in five years growing the drug hydroponically on his rural property near Gin Gin.

He began growing it to help his wife, who suffered cancer, and for his own medical problems.

Randall, 52, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court to producing the dangerous drug in excess of 500 grams.

Prosecutor David Nardone said police went to Randall's rural property on January 25 and found a hydroponic set-up in a shed with 38 plants weighing 717 grams, and 36 grams of loose cannabis.

He told police it was for personal use but also "exchanged” cannabis for use of farm machinery, or getting help with the slaughter of cattle stock for meat.

Lawyer Kim Bryson said Randall led a hard-working life with Donut King for 12 years, with three stores on the Sunshine Coast.

"Six weeks prior to his 40th birthday he suffered two strokes that caused significant frontal lobe damage,” Ms Bryson said.

"He and his wife purchased acreage at Gin Gin and relocated in 2009 but his wife took ill, the diagnosis cancer.

"In his first conviction in 2012 at that time he was producing cannabis for his own ailments, his back pain, and to assist his wife with her symptoms.”

Following three years of chemotherapy his wife died in March 2014.

Ms Bryson said Randall no longer used the drug and sought a conviction not be recorded.

Judge Michael Shanahan said he was prepared to give Randall a chance. He was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation, no conviction recorded.