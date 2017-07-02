23°
News

Donut King busted for weed on rural block

Ross Irby
| 2nd Jul 2017 5:03 PM
Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM Donut King to dope farmer, a former businessman has been arrested for growing cannabis for health issues.

Steven Randall has been busted twice in five years growing the drug hydroponically on his rural property near Gin Gin.

He began growing it to help his wife, who suffered cancer, and for his own medical problems.

Randall, 52, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court to producing the dangerous drug in excess of 500 grams.

Prosecutor David Nardone said police went to Randall's rural property on January 25 and found a hydroponic set-up in a shed with 38 plants weighing 717 grams, and 36 grams of loose cannabis.

He told police it was for personal use but also "exchanged” cannabis for use of farm machinery, or getting help with the slaughter of cattle stock for meat.

Lawyer Kim Bryson said Randall led a hard-working life with Donut King for 12 years, with three stores on the Sunshine Coast.

"Six weeks prior to his 40th birthday he suffered two strokes that caused significant frontal lobe damage,” Ms Bryson said.

"He and his wife purchased acreage at Gin Gin and relocated in 2009 but his wife took ill, the diagnosis cancer.

"In his first conviction in 2012 at that time he was producing cannabis for his own ailments, his back pain, and to assist his wife with her symptoms.”

Following three years of chemotherapy his wife died in March 2014.

Ms Bryson said Randall no longer used the drug and sought a conviction not be recorded.

Judge Michael Shanahan said he was prepared to give Randall a chance. He was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation, no conviction recorded.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg cannabis court crime

The Bundy man behind the world champion

The Bundy man behind the world champion

WITH every punch landed by welterweight champion Jeff Horn, there was a little bit of Bundaberg behind it.

When Ricko met Dicko: musos share passion at Bargara

Rick Johnstone with Ian 'Dicko' Dickson.

"He's a lovely man”: Rick

Pay gap is still an issue

SUPER BATTLE: Men are still earning more than women with women retiring with 26% less in Bundaberg.

Are you female? Do you have enough super?

High-fives outside court after teen let out of detention

Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Home invaders front Bundaberg Court

Local Partners

Work begins on South Kolan Pub

JO AND Alec Duffy are breathing a sigh of relief as demolition begins at their South Kolan Pub, five weeks after a four-wheel drive smashed into it.

WATCH: Dolphins join paddleboarder at Woodgate

FRIENDLY VISIT: Noelani Chalmers was joined by a pod of dolpins while stand-up paddleboarding off Woodgate Beach.

Flipper joins paddleboarder

Holiday boredom busters

Chef and TV host Miguel Maestre will be in Bundy today to share his love for cooking.

Activities for kids

Migrating whales headed our way

WOW: Kayakers were treated to a close encounter with a pod of whales on Monday off Double Island Point.

Get ready for whales!

Karts back in Bundy for school holiday weekend

ACTION: Bundy people can try go-karts.

Get ready for action

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

THE nation with a reputation for putting the “rude” into crude has been accused of coming over all po-faced after panning US comedian Chris Rock.

What's on the small screen this week

Judah Kelly performs Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls on The Voice.

THE Voice winner will be crowned and MasterChef heads to Japan.

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The series is a cautionary tale given current events

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $359,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large flood free allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools...

ENJOY LIFE HERE

66 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 2 2 $389,000

Life should be fun, come and inspect this lifestyle to see what a home built to have fun and just enjoy life is all about. The home situated high on a hill in a...

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $185,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Riverside owners are sold on Bundy

NEW IN TOWN: The new owner of the Burnett Riverside Motel and H20 Restaurant, Paul Spiteri, with general manager Andrew Zeims.

"We just went 'Wow, what a great spot' straight away”

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!