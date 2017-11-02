News

Don't you frog-gret this event

David Flack will host frog identification workshop
David Flack will host frog identification workshop Contributed
Emma Reid
by

ARE you ready for a ribbeting experience?

Today is your last chance to register to take part in Frog Identification Workshop on tomorrow, organised by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The event will help you understand frogs and their place within our environment.

Queensland Frog Society co-ordinator David Flack will host the event, which includes the identification workshop and a frog spotting expedition at Barolin Nature Reserve.

For more information phone David Flack on 0407 732 132 or at david.flack@cqumail.com.

