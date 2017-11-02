Don't you frog-gret this event

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

ARE you ready for a ribbeting experience?

Today is your last chance to register to take part in Frog Identification Workshop on tomorrow, organised by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The event will help you understand frogs and their place within our environment.

Queensland Frog Society co-ordinator David Flack will host the event, which includes the identification workshop and a frog spotting expedition at Barolin Nature Reserve.

For more information phone David Flack on 0407 732 132 or at david.flack@cqumail.com.