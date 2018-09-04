Don't write off Tigers just yet for the decider

EYES ON PRIZE: The Waves halfback Clinton Horne will be influential to the Bundaberg side winning this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title this Saturday against the Wallaroos.

EYES ON PRIZE: The Waves halfback Clinton Horne will be influential to the Bundaberg side winning this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title this Saturday against the Wallaroos. Matthew McInerney

OPINION: As I left Salter Oval on Saturday night, my first thought was, 'how in the world are The Waves going to win this Saturday in the decider?'

Both Isis and The Waves players were spent after playing 100 minutes of football in the Tigers' 30-18 win.

Plenty had cramp, a few had knocks while others squatted on their haunches, trying to gather any energy they had left during the last 20 minutes.

It was last man standing.

The Waves now have to muster whatever energy they have left to dispose of the Wallaroos.

It's tough for an NRL side, let alone a Bundaberg Rugby League side. I don't envy the players backing up this week.

The Maryborough side would have loved extra time on Saturday night.

Seeing Isis and The Waves batter each other for 20 more minutes would have helped their cause of winning the title for the first time since 2009.

They will start favourites and deserve that.

The side won the minor premiership and knocked off the Tigers to make the decider.

And despite injury concerns of their own, the extra rest will help them at some stage.

But don't underestimate these Tigers.

They have players with the experience of winning.

Halves Clinton Horne (2016) and Tyrell Howard (2017) have won it before and with tries in extra time showed why that bit of experience goes a long way.

They have also beaten the Roos this year and led 14-0 in the preliminary final.

Finally, the side also have players keen to right the wrongs of losing the 2016 decider to Hervey Bay.

The Tigers led on that day before falling to the Seagulls in the second half of the contest.

A premiership for the Tigers has been in the planning since a new committee took over after the horrors of 2015.

The Tigers might be weary but I'm confident they will be ready to take down the Roos and deliver the title in the 25th year anniversary of the club.

Bring on grand final week.