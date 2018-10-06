Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brooke let her Instagram post do all the talking and it had plenty to say.
Brooke let her Instagram post do all the talking and it had plenty to say.
TV

Brooke drags Nick in savage Insta post

by Hannah Paine
6th Oct 2018 4:59 AM

BACHELOR contestant Brooke Blurton has unleashed on Nick Cummins in a savage Instagram post following the series finale.

In a shock decision on Thursday night the Honey Badger decided to dump both Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley, becoming the first suitor to finish the series solo.

The night before Brooke became the third contestant this season to walk off the show after becoming frustrated by Nick's lack of emotion.

 

Brooke is clearly over Nick’s antics
Brooke is clearly over Nick’s antics

Posting to her Instagram story on Friday, Brooke, who is Indigenous, shared a photo of an article titled: "How to Date An Indigenous Matriarch."

"Don't date an Indigenous woman if you can't admire & respect her strength & attitude," the article read.

"You won't be able to take away her beauty & strength, so don't waste her time if you're not ready for the power of her blood memory …"

Would you like some ice for Brooke’s burn, Nick?
Would you like some ice for Brooke’s burn, Nick?

During their final single date together, Nick admitted he was having trouble making his decision.

"I'm struggling feelings wise for everyone," he said. "I think as we get down to this part, I'm challenged. It's like having three girlfriends, it's a very strange concept.

"And I'm finding it hard to break past barriers. I'm struggling to get those feelings to move on … with everyone, anyone."

After his confession, Brooke tearfully decided to walk away, accusing Nick of not being fully committed to finding love.

Nick became the first Bachelor not to pick a final contestant
Nick became the first Bachelor not to pick a final contestant
During the finale, Nick lied to his family about why Brooke had left the show
During the finale, Nick lied to his family about why Brooke had left the show

"I came here to fall in love … I need a guy that knows what he wants and can tell me that's me," Brooke told Nick.

During Thursday night's finale, Nick told his family a different explanation for Brooke's departure.

When his sister Bernadette asked where Brooke was, the Honey Badger said she had decided to leave the show for a completely different reason.

"What happened? We were all a little surprised she wasn't here?" Bernadette asked. "We would have thought she would have made it to the end … did she want out?"

Brooke left the series after Nick failed to open up to her
Brooke left the series after Nick failed to open up to her

"Yeah, she said, 'I can't be here, I miss my family,'" Nick said. "I wanted her to stay around but I wasn't going to let my selfishness get in the way of her happiness. So, painfully, I let her go."

Despite being the one that decided to walk away, Brooke is clearly still upset by Nick's treatment of her, venting her frustrations in an upcoming interview with Lisa Wilkinson on The Sunday Project.

In a preview for the interview Brooke can be seen in tears, explaining: "My whole life has been exposed, I wanted it to be worth it."

Related Items

brooke blurton instagram nick cummins the bachelor

Top Stories

    Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    premium_icon Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    Politics DEPUTY Opposition Leader Tim Mander has accused the State Government of ignoring the region despite the state's public sector ballooning.

    Man chased down a car with a tomahawk while high

    premium_icon Man chased down a car with a tomahawk while high

    Crime 'I'm good at fighting, smashing folks'

    Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    premium_icon Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    Business Estimates fall away as dry takes hold

    ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    premium_icon ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    News Jewel approval marks turning point for region

    Local Partners