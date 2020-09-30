‘Don’t want him near me’: Woman revealed fears before death

Marie Van Beers, 63, who was killed at Tweed Heads in 2018. Picture: supplied

A TWEED Heads woman who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her ex-partner told police two weeks prior to her death she was constantly being verbally abused by the man, a court has heard.

Paul Thomas Ryan, 66, is on trial for the murder of his former partner, 63-year-old Maree Van Beers, before the Lismore Supreme Court.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Mr Ryan is accused of stabbing Ms Van Beers between 36 to 37 times in their shared unit on Brett St, Tweed Heads, on November 12, 2018.

During the trial, the court has heard the pair, who had been together for 37-years, had separated about two years before Ms Van Beers' death but continued to live together.

Ms Van Beers had successfully taken out an aggravated violence order against Mr Ryan the day of her death.

The court heard yesterday police were called to the Tweed Heads unit on October 29 after Ms Van Beers felt threatened by Mr Ryan's ongoing verbal abuse.

Police at the scene of an alleged murder at Tweed Heads. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant

Video evidence of one of the attending officer's body worn camera was played to the court and showed Ms Van Beers explaining how Mr Ryan had been verbally attacking her.

She said in the video Mr Ryan had verbally abused her for years, but it had "gotten out of control" in the months leading up to her calling the police.

"The "verbal abuse non-stop," she can be heard telling the officer in the video.

"He's just relentlessly abusing me … saying he's going to smash my face for a start, he's going to take me to court."

Ms Van Beers told the officer her relationship with Mr Ryan had broken down about two years prior and the pair while still living together had officially separated.

The court heard they were now living in separate bedrooms, and Ms Van Beers had started locking her bedroom door at night for her safety.

"Things went bad between us over two years ago, I've since moved on," she said.

"I didn't want to (report earlier abuse) because I didn't want to hurt him or hurt the kids.

"He's just dirty because I've got someone else.

"(The verbal abuse) is only getting worse since he found out I've got someone else.

"I just don't want him near me, I just want him to shut the hell up."

Ms Van Beers also told the officers Mr Ryan had "burnt" all her clothes a few weeks earlier.

But in video evidence of another officer's body worn camera played to the court, Mr Ryan explains he didn't burn her clothes but simply told her that and instead put them in the charity bin.

He said he admitted things between the pair weren't "crash hot" and he knew of Ms Van Beers plans to move to Port Macquarie to be with her new partner.

The court heard the officers who attended the unit on October 29 returned hours later with an interim aggravated violence order.

The trial continues today (Wednesday) in the Lismore Supreme Court.