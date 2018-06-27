Don't use it for the CCC: Rate rise 'outrages' group

THE Ipswich Ratepayers Association has hit out at the council's rate rise, describing it as "outrageous".

Association president Jim Dodrill said the increase of 2.5 per cent was too hefty.

"Something close to the inflation rate may be more acceptable," he said.

"Given that there aren't any major projects there doesn't seem to be any justification for it."

Mr Dodrill, a long-time critic of the council, said money should not be spent on defending charges laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"The council are using ratepayer funds to pay for their legal defences and that included all the way back to the Operation Belcarra hearings," he said.

"We believe ratepayers shouldn't have to pay one cent for the legal defences of those people."

He also took aim at the council forgiving the debt accumulated by Ipswich City Properties.

Mr Dodrill said it was disappointing there were no major projects in the budget and said $4 million for the Springfield Central Sports Complex could have been better spent.

"We are sick and tired of the council funnelling all of our rates into Springfield," he said.

"How many other parks had $4 million allocated to them?"

The State Government's decision on whether or not to dismiss the Ipswich City Council is due to be finalised next week after the council responds to Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

Mr Dodrill said the budget was evidence the council did not want to make headlines.

"I think it's a very safe budget and it's what I'd term a small-target budget," he said.

"The council don't want to attract too much attention to themselves."

A second submission to the show-cause notice will be lodged on Friday.

