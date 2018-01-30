Don't use business brain for 'blood-sucking' drug trade

The 21 year-old had good business skills - but how he used those abilities would decide his future, the judge said. (FILE PHOTO)

HE HAS a great aptitude for business - but has been warned not to use his skills to sell drugs again.

Bundaberg man Jye Brayden Bainbridge moved to Brisbane as a teenager and got sucked into the Fortitude Valley drug trade, a court heard on Monday.

The 21-year-old faced possible jail time when appearing at Brisbane Supreme Count on charges including trafficking.

"You knew it was wrong and had the intelligence to know it was wrong,” Justice Sue Brown said.

Bainbridge had started studying law and psychology, and used an encrypted messaging app to conduct drug deals.

After he was caught he admitted selling drugs - mostly ecstasy, but also some marijuana, cocaine and LSD.

The court heard most of Bainbridge's profits were flushed into funding his own drug habit but he had been drug-free for at least three months now.

Justice Brown said that boded well for his rehabilitation, even though Bainbridge had more work to do.

The most serious charge he faced, drug trafficking, related to deals between March 18, 2016 and July 4 that year.

Justice Brown said Bainbridge had "effectively thrown one opportunity away” by having to stop studies after his legal troubles.

It was amazing he got into tertiary education in the first place, she said, citing a dysfunctional upbringing.

Despite the latest setback, Bainbridge had recently since started his own company.

"You do seem to have quite an aptitude for marketing and business,” Justice Brown said.

She urged him to use those skills for good, rather than indulging in a "blood-sucking” drug trade.

The prosecution and defence agreed a jail term of three to four years was appropriate.

Justice Brown said the question was whether Bainbridge should serve actual custody.

"The community is benefited by you continuing to be gainfully employed.”

A businessman who worked in marketing gave the court a positive reference for Bainbridge.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to three years and four months jail, wholly suspended.

He must report to Corrective Services and commit no offence punishable by imprisonment within five years.

An iPhone and some cash was forfeited.

Justice Brown said Bainbridge was a clearly talented young man.

"Don't throw your life away. Use this as an opportunity.” -NewsRegional