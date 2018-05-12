ICE is an insidious drug, and it does not discriminate.

That's the warning from new Bundaberg Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry who is telling potential users "don't touch it, don't look at it, don't think about it”.

The officer sat down with the NewsMail yesterday to discuss problems in the community and said he acknowledged the fact that drug use was a significant issue affecting the region in a big way.

"In terms of what we do about it, well look, it's not just a police issue,” he said.

"It's a community issue and it's about working with the various community groups that are around to get a clear picture of what exactly the problem is.”

Snr Sgt McGarry said as part of his new role he would be working to find innovative ways to manage the problem.

"It is about education, awareness,” he said.

"It is something that is very difficult to solve.

"Are we able to eliminate it completely? I'm, not sure, but we can certainly look at innovative ways to manage and address it.”

Snr Sgt McGarry said he had seen first-hand the effect of the drug through his police work.

"People who have highly paid jobs and are well-functioning within the community who use it ... they quickly find they have lost their job, their family can't help them and they are desperate for money,” he said.

"If people think it is a harmless drug, they are very wrong.

"Just stay away from it.”