‘Don’t put money into fake fundraisers’

THE Brazilian sister of Ivan Susin who died after allegedly being knocked out in a late-night brawl in Surfers Paradise says she's horrified at people putting up fake fundraisers in his name.

Joseane Susin will arrive on the Gold Coast tomorrow morning to begin the process of bringing his body home to Brazil.

She flew from her home in Brazil after hearing her brother, 29, had died in Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday. He was in an induced coma for 12 days after being in a fight in Surfers Paradise on October 1.

Ivan Susin.

As well as dealing with the tragedy of her brother's death, there have been false fundraising links distributed to their family and friends.

On her Facebook page, Ms Susin said: "Friends! I hear you're getting links about Ivan. Please don't touch anything because I didn't do it. I'm on the way to Australia.

"I wouldn't have internet access to do. When there is a link I announce here. I can't believe people would do this."

CCTV footage shows her brother entering a melee, allegedly involving Sydney construction worker Ricky Lefoe, 27, and another 28-year-old man who had allegedly stolen a chip from a man sitting on a park bench out the front of a kebab shop.

Ivan Susin before he was knocked out cold. Picture: 9 News

Susin can be seen entering the fight and throwing a punch, before a man, allegedly Ricky Lefoe, appears to punch him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit the back of his head.

Mr Lefoe's lawyer Campbell MacCallum said he had spoken with his client about Mr Susin's death on Orchid Ave.

But Mr MacCallum revealed they had not been contacted by the Queensland Police Service in regards to the possible upgrading of charges.

"He has learnt of the horrific news of the passing of the young man Mr Susin involved in an incident in Surfers Paradise," Mr MacCallum said in a statement.

"Mr Lefoe has expressed his genuine sorrow to the young man's family as do we all for their loss.

Gold Coast Brazilian group hold prayers at Calvary Catholic Church for Bazillian national Ivan Susin Photo: Steve Holland

"I cannot comment on any speculation about any further charges that may flow from the passing of Mr Susin but all of our prayers are with his family at this difficult time. I am waiting to speak to the police as to their intentions."

Mr Lefoe was released on bail two days after being charged with grievous bodily harm and is yet to enter a plea. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

Another man alleged to have been involved in the melee, a 28-year-old Burleigh Waters resident has been charged with one count of stealing and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. He will appear in Southport Court tomorrow.