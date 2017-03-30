29°
DON'T PANIC: There is still plenty of fuel in Bundaberg

Shane Jones
| 30th Mar 2017 11:07 AM
OUT OF FUEL: Woolworths on Barolin Street is currently out of unleaded fuel. The situation isn't so critical at other stations.
OUT OF FUEL: Woolworths on Barolin Street is currently out of unleaded fuel. The situation isn't so critical at other stations. Shane Jones

DRIVERS are being told there is still plenty of fuel in the region after one station ran out of fuel in Bundaberg this morning.

Heavy rainfall over the past 24 to 48 hours from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie has blocked roads, making it hard for some stations to get fuel from Gladstone or Brisbane to fill their bowsers.

The biggest impact so far has been for Caltex Woolworths on Barolin St with the servo running out of unleaded petrol early this morning.

A spokesperson for the station said they still had premium unleaded and diesel but were unsure of when they would get more unleaded.

For others the situation is better.

Here is the outlook at others bowsers across Bundaberg and Bargara.

  • BP on Barolin St: Fuel supplies are low but plans are in place to get more this afternoon. Current supply is about 9000L
  • Shell on Barolin St: Declined to comment.
  • Caltex on Bourbong St: A spokesperson said they should be alright for fuel today and are hoping for more petrol later this afternoon. Their last delivery was on Wednesday morning.
  • Shell on Scotland St: Has fuel for almost two days with supplies strong. Current supply is about 31000L.
  • Caltex Bargara: Despite a "very crazy" morning, the Caltex in Bargara has a strong supply of unleaded at about 22,000L. They are not sure though when their next supply is coming.
  • Freedom East: Got a new supply of unleaded fuel last night so they are in good supply for the next 24 hours. Current supply of about 20,000L.
  • Liberty on Bargara Rd: Owners said the supply should be fine for the next couple of days. The only dramas might come from diesel because of a smaller tank than other stations.
  • BP on Mount Perry Rd: BP said they have plenty of fuel.

Drivers are also being urged to shop around and make sure their cars have enough petrol just in case.

More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg fuel wetweather

