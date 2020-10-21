DON’T MISS IT: Watch the Burnett election debate today

Hear what the Burnett candidate's have to say at this afternoon's debate.

Hear what the Burnett candidate's have to say at this afternoon's debate.

BURNETT voters will get to see for themselves their local candidates in action tonight as part of a 40 live debates being put on across Queensland.

It's the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years.

That's why the NewsMail is committed to giving Burnett voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

Like the NewsMail, our debates are going digital this year.

The NewsMail and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.

Recently we held a digital debate for the Bundaberg electorate.

But this afternoon it is Burnett's turn with the debate being hosted by NewsMail editor Megan Sheehan from 5.30pm.

Don't miss it from 5.30pm, Wednesday, October 21 at www.news-mail.com.au.

Got a question you want answered? Email megan.sheehan@news.com.au