Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hear what the Burnett candidate's have to say at this afternoon's debate.
Hear what the Burnett candidate's have to say at this afternoon's debate.
News

DON’T MISS IT: Watch the Burnett election debate today

Megan Sheehan
21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM

BURNETT voters will get to see for themselves their local candidates in action tonight as part of a 40 live debates being put on across Queensland.

It's the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years.

That's why the NewsMail is committed to giving Burnett voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

DON'T MISS A THING - FOLLOW OUR QUEENSLAND ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Like the NewsMail, our debates are going digital this year.

The NewsMail and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.

Recently we held a digital debate for the Bundaberg electorate.

You can watch the replay here.

But this afternoon it is Burnett's turn with the debate being hosted by NewsMail editor Megan Sheehan from 5.30pm.

Don't miss it from 5.30pm, Wednesday, October 21 at www.news-mail.com.au.

Got a question you want answered? Email megan.sheehan@news.com.au

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

burnett electorate queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate queensland state election 2020
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett candidate wants to see free healthcare and education

        Premium Content Burnett candidate wants to see free healthcare and education

        News CANDIDATE says he wants to ensure everyday people are able to benefit from life in the state.

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        How comical character could help save dingoes on Fraser Is

        Premium Content How comical character could help save dingoes on Fraser Is

        Environment ‘This is all in the search for non-lethal approaches to dingo management’

        $6.1M investment to crack down on underpaid labour hire

        Premium Content $6.1M investment to crack down on underpaid labour hire

        News Incumbent Labor Minister Shannon Fentiman made the announcement in Bundaberg this...