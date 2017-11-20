Don't miss election forum on Wednesday

STILL undecided who to vote for on Saturday?

On Wednesday night the NewsMail is joining with the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce to host an election forum where residents can hear from candidates on a range of issues.

This is your chance to hit them with the big questions before going to the polls.

Each candidate will be allowed to speak for three minutes on why they deserve your vote, before answering three set questions. They will then have three "surprise” questions from residents that will be drawn from a hat. At the end, they will each have one minute to summarise their key objectives.

The forum will be held Wednesday, November 22 at 6.30pm at CQUniversity.

Bundaberg is the most marginal seat in the state, making it one of the most important wins for the major parties. It also represents a chance for residents to ensure their future needs are met.