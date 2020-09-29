Menu
Hear what our candidates have to say ahead of polling day. Photo: Brendan Radke
News

DON’T MISS: Bundy election forum livestream

Megan Sheehan
29th Sep 2020 10:50 AM

IT'S the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years.

That's why the NewsMail is committed to giving Bundaberg voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

Like the NewsMail, our debates are going digital this year.

These exclusive live-streamed forums are among the 40 which will be held across the state.

The NewsMail and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state - starting today with debates in Maryborough and Hervey Bay followed by Bundaberg tomorrow night.

 

Bundaberg candidates Tom Smith (Queensland Labor), Incumbent David Batt (LNP) and Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Qld Party).
Bundaberg candidates Tom Smith (Queensland Labor), Incumbent David Batt (LNP) and Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Qld Party).

 

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

The forum will provide an invaluable opportunity for voters to find out more about their candidates for the Bundaberg electorate; incumbent David Batt (Liberal National Park), Tom Smith (Queensland Labor) and Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Queensland).

It will be livestreamed on the NewsMail website at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 30.

To ask a question, email megan.sheehan@news.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

