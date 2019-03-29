Don't Mis open night for spectacular production

OPENING NIGHT: Don't miss Jennifer Ritchie (Eponine) and Tim Holstein (Marius) in the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's produciton of popular show Les Miserables this Friday night. Photo taken by Natalie Sweetapple.

GET ready to hear the people sing tonight with the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's production of Les Miserables.

The dedicated cast and crew are set to bring the popular story to life, 25 years on from its first performance by Bundaberg Players Incorporated.

Bundaberg Players Artistic Director Rebecca Hutchins said the dedication of everyone involved has been inspiring.

"There has been 84 hours of rehearsal for the cast, with the 21 strong orchestra rehearsing separately to ensure everything is just right,” she said.

"Two of our cast Linda Davis and Tim Holstein are from the Fraser Coast and spend nine hours a week in the car travelling to rehearsals - now that's dedication.” Ages of the cast range from 7-70. Eight actors from the original production 25 years ago are in the cast.

Six Bundaberg Players' members who worked backstage in 1994 are again part of the production, which is a massive undertaking - with eight tonnes of scenery, 300 costumes and 300 lighting cues.

Bundaberg Players Inc President Nigel Dick said audiences to this new production of Les Miserables would be suitably stunned by the massive sets, with every square inch of stage space at the Moncrieff in use.

"There are a number of rolling sets, an amazing bridge which flies in and out, and a huge barricade which have been being worked on for the past three months,” he said.

"Cast members too are excited to now see it all in place on the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage”.

Featuring a live orchestra comprising 21 of the region's finest musicians and a cast of more than 60 actors and vocalists, this intensely moving and emotionally-charged production is sure to sell out quickly for the six performances opening tonight.

Evening performances will be held tonight and tomorrow; and April 5 and 6 at 7.30pm, with matinees tomorrow and Saturday, April 6 at 2pm.

Tickets are available at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre box office or online at https://bit.ly/2IpIqVM