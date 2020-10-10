Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Good places to see the Spangled Drongo include the Botanic Gardens and Baldwin Swamp Enviro Reserve. Photo: Contributed.
BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Good places to see the Spangled Drongo include the Botanic Gardens and Baldwin Swamp Enviro Reserve. Photo: Contributed.
News

Don’t let the name fool you, this drongo isn’t silly

Allan Briggs
10th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The spangled drongo has glossy black plumage, with iridescent blue-green spots (spangles), a long forked tail and blood red eyes.

Sexes are similar, but the female is slightly smaller.

Occasional white spotting can be seen on the upper wings of both sexes.

Young birds are more sooty black without the spangles and the eye is brown.

The drongo is a family of birds with many species worldwide and the word is derived from the indigenous language of Madagascar.

In Australia the word is used as slang to mean silly or stupid which is thought to have originated from the name of an unsuccessful racehorse of the 1920s.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It is usually seen perched on an open branch or power line, where it awaits a passing insect. Once seen, its prey is pursued in an acrobatic display, and is caught in the drongo's slightly hooked bill.

The spangled drongo then returns to its perch to eat its victim.

The prey is guided into the bill with the assistance of sensitive, long, wirelike bristles bordering the bill (rictal bristles).

Insects are also taken from foliage and from under bark; fruit and nectar also form part of its diet.

They will usually start breeding in mid November, building a 'hammock' nest of twigs, vine tendrils and grasses, held together with spider web.

It is placed in a horizontal fork of tree, normally toward outer edges and up to 10m - 20m above the ground.

Both sexes incubate the eggs and care for the young.

Spangled drongos actively defend the nest against intruders.

They have a very scratchy metallic sounding call like a stretched wire being plucked and are known to mimic the calls of other birds.

Good places to see them are the Botanic Gardens and Baldwin Swamp Enviro Reserve.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia, contact him with your bird questions at abriggs@irock.com.au

More Stories

birds birdwatching briggsys birds bundaberg spangled drongo
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        Premium Content Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        News Two of Bundy’s biggest fans have put their passion for food into a brand new experience that celebrates the region’s produce.

        • 10th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        POT CROP: Woman faces court for growing more than 200 plants

        Premium Content POT CROP: Woman faces court for growing more than 200 plants

        News It’s not the first time she has been convicted for growing marijuana.

        • 10th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        DAM DEMAND: How you can voice your future water needs

        Premium Content DAM DEMAND: How you can voice your future water needs

        News Growers are invited to outline their future water needs in a survey to help...

        • 10th Oct 2020 5:00 AM