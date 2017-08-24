Don't let a burn-off take out the power supply

PROPERTY owners planning burn-offs ahead of the bushfire season should take precautions to prevent damage to the electricity network, according to Ergon Energy.

General Manager Customer Delivery Max Hogan said damage to power poles from burn-offs could be expensive to repair and cause extended power supply interruptions to customers in neighbouring areas.

But Mr Hogan said the risk of damage to the network from seasonal burning-off operations on rural properties could be mitigated if acreage owners, farmers and graziers took a few simple precautions.

He said clearing around the base of poles before you burn off, and not burning too close to poles or powerlines are solid preventative measures.

"These small steps will make a big difference to the continuous supply of electricity to your area,” he said.

Mr Hogan said that if any poles or wires were damaged, property owners should phone 13 22 96.