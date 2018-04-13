'Don't knock me back because of my age,' Jobseeker, 14

ON THE HUNT: Bargara teen's Ethan Jones search for work has been met with a wave of support from the community.

A YOUNG Bargara lad has a message for those looking for work - it's simple, just put yourself out there.

Ethan Jones, 14, took to social media in hopes to secure his first job.

The teenager posted on Bargara Facebookers and the wave of support from the community followed immediately.

The posted gathered more than 100 likes and a flood of supportive comments for the young chap who "put himself out there".

Ethan said he was simply looking for after school and weekend work in the coastal area and said his availability was "great".

When asked if he'd try dog walking the fourteen year old said he was willing to give anything a go, he just wanted the opportunity to get into the work force.

When questioned if he was too young to be working?

Ethan had done his background checks and posted the age restrictions of children working from a Queensland Government business page.

The Child Employment Act 2006 prohibits the employment of children below the age of 11, and states the general age of employment is 13 years.

He spoke with the NewsMail saying a few of his mates had jobs and he hoped to be given a chance and was open to any opportunity.

"I would like to say, don't knock me down because of my age," he said.

"I am willing to work hard and I will get a job just watch me.

"I think it's very important to try get a job at a young age, because it's really hard as you get older to find one.

"I should be allowed to work at 14 and if I start working now I will most likely have a job when I finish year 12."

It was Ethan's mother Kelly Jones who suggested put himself in the spotlight and ask the community for work.

She said the response to the Facebook post had been "massive".

"I'm really proud of Ethan for putting himself out there," she said.

After the post went up Bundaberg Regional Council division 5 representative Greg Barnes offered to meet with him and shout him lunch.

Ethan said he took up the offer and the councillor was able to give him some job hunting ideas.

Another local, Benny Heidenreich, said he liked Ethan's proactive attitude and if he had a degree in physio he would offer him a job now.

"You definitely have the right mindsets to make a good go of your life," Mr Heidenrish said.

"Good luck and all the best and I'm sure you'll find a job."

Ethan replied saying he wanted to get a job and learn to have good work ethics at a young age so it stayed with him throughout his life.

The year eight Kepnock State High School student said he loves sports and when he's finished school hopes to work in the sporting industry, possible as a coach.