Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Witnesses say a “tank” of a shark was behind an attack on a foil surfboard at a popular Tweed Coast beach this week.
Witnesses say a “tank” of a shark was behind an attack on a foil surfboard at a popular Tweed Coast beach this week.
News

‘Don’t go surfing’: Shark’s tooth left in board after attack

by Greg Stolz
17th Sep 2020 11:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Surfers are being warned to stay out of the water at a popular Tweed Coast beach after another terrifying shark encounter.

Photos of a foil surfboard with what appear to be shark bite marks have been shared on Facebook by a Cabarita woman Linda Sinclair.

Linda Marchant Sinclair shows the bite marks and tooth left behind by a shark that attacked the foil surfboard.
Linda Marchant Sinclair shows the bite marks and tooth left behind by a shark that attacked the foil surfboard.

 

"Don't go surfing at Caba (Cabarita) headland," she posted on Wednesday night.

"Big shark attacked foil … all ok but scary.

"All three guys involved with the attack said it was about 3-4 metre . (Bite marks) Must be one of its inside teeth???

Cabarita was the scene of this week's Tweed Coast Pro World Surf League event, starring the likes of former world champion Tyler Wright who won the women's division.

The contest had to be halted on the first day due to a large shark stalking the line-up.

The WSL deployed jet skis and drones to chase the shark out of the area.

The popular break is about 20km south of Greenmount, where Gold Coast real estate agent Nick Slater was fatally mauled by a 3.5m great white during a late afternoon surf session last week.

A great white shark is spotted swimming close to shore off the coast of Ballina this week. Picture: Madison Stewart
A great white shark is spotted swimming close to shore off the coast of Ballina this week. Picture: Madison Stewart

A shark sighting forced the closure of southern Gold Coast beaches on Tuesday as large schools of baitfish turned the water black.

Foil surf boards are equipped with large metal fins, allowing surfers to skim across the water at high speed, and are booming in popularity.

Shark monitoring service Dorsal Shark Reports said a monster great white measuring 4-5m was seen at Cabarita at 5.08pm on Wednesday.

"A tank," the service said of the shark. "Swam through line-up and under surfers."

 

Originally published as 'Don't go surfing': Shark's tooth left behind in board attack

More Stories

shark attack tweed

Just In

    100-year-old man beats COVID

    100-year-old man beats COVID
    • 17th Sep 2020 12:01 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man accused of stabbing mentioned in court

        Premium Content NAMED: Man accused of stabbing mentioned in court

        News He's alleged to have attacked a man with a knife yesterday

        • 17th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
        Most of us are speeding on the roads

        Premium Content Most of us are speeding on the roads

        News NO CRASH is good. A minor prang can costs hundreds, even thousands. A serious crash...

        PHOTOS: Wheels start turning on Bundy’s new depot

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Wheels start turning on Bundy’s new depot

        News The new depot is set to be double the size under roof of their current facility...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites