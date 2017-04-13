Don't forget this one thing about Sunday

THE State Government is reminding employers and workers across the Bundaberg region that Easter Sunday is now a public holiday.

"From here on in, work on Easter Sunday is treated and paid the same way as the Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday public holidays that surround it,” Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said.

"Those who miss out on spending time with their loved ones on Easter Sunday because of work are entitled to be paid public holiday rates.”

Ms Grace said restaurants and cafes could also include a surcharge on Sundays and public holidays, provided it was clearly and prominently displayed.

Visit the website www.business.qld.gov.au for more information.