Don't forget the frail while celebrating this year

WATCH OUT: It's important to keep an eye on people vulnerable to heat illness during summer.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett is encouraging locals to think about elderly neighbours who live alone this festive season, as temperatures soar over summer.

Mr Bennett said it was important to reach out and check on elderly neighbours who were particularly vulnerable in hot weather.

"The sad reality is that many aged pensioners don't cope well in this heat, and with skyrocketing electricity costs many cannot afford to run air-conditioning,” he said.

"While you and your loved ones may be enjoying some cheer in air-conditioned comfort, please spare a thought for your senior neighbours who might be struggling this time of year as the mercury rises.

"Please keep an eye on vulnerable seniors in our community.

"Pop by and check on them or invite them over for a cool drink to ensure they are well hydrated.”

In an emergency, immediately phone 000.

TOP TIPS: Queensland Health's tips for preventing dehydration. Jay Fielding

Queensland Health says older people aren't the only ones who can be vulnerably to heat-related illnesses.

Besides older people, particularly the frail and those living alone, at-risk groups include:

Babies and young children

People with existing medical conditions, such as heart disease

People on certain medications, in particular fluid tablets

Those on fluid restricted diets

People who are on medications for mental health conditions or people who use recreational drugs may be at greater risk

Queensland Health says the risk is greatest during heat waves and when the temperature hovers about 5 degrees or more above average for three or more days, and the risk is increased when high temperatures are combined with increased humidity.

If you are mildly dehydrated, you might experience one or more of these symptoms:

thirstiness

a dry mouth, lips and tongue

headache

have urine that is a darker yellow than usual, and less of it

light-headedness or dizziness

If you are severely dehydrated, you might experience one or more of these symptoms:

extreme thirstiness

have a very dry mouth, lips and tongue

crankiness

drowsiness

feel like you are breathing very quickly

have a fast heart rate

fainting

have very little or no urine.

If you weigh more than one kilogram less after exercising or working, Queensland Health says you are likely to be dehydrated.

If you, or someone you are caring for, is severely dehydrated, Queensland Health says you need to seek medical treatment immediately.

Call 000 if you, or a person you are caring for, is feeling very unwell or displaying signs of heat stroke.

Click here for more information.