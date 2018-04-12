DON'T BLAME US: Charity says dumping not on them

A PHOTO of a massive pile of dumped clothing has been posted to social media, and some are laying blame on Bundy charities.

But Bundaberg Lifeline spokesman Andrew Armstrong said there could be many reasons why the pile was dumped and labelled the accusations as "unfair” and "unfounded”.

The photo, posted by Kym Colgrave, showed a mountain of clothing piled high at the Qunaba Waste Facility.

The post attracted almost 100 comments and shares with many Facebookers claiming charity organisations often dumped "good-quality and brand new clothing” at various tip sites on a regular basis.

One person said the photo was "sad to see” while another characterised charity shops as "money hungry”.

Ms Colgrave told the NewsMail she was not prepared to speculate where the clothing had come from but said it was "too much to be a single person”.

"If it was a charity, and I'm not saying it was, and they are having staffing issues, then maybe a free day once a month would be better than this,” she said.

"There are plenty of homeless people, people down on their luck and (domestic violence) refuge centres around that would jump at these items.”

Mr Armstrong said the dumping was not linked to his organisation but said it could have happened for a number of reasons.

"I would be very surprised if it was a charity,” he said.

"There are lots of other organisations that have to dump clothing, for example people who do bond cleans.”

Lifeline's Andrew Armstrong said it was unfair to blame charity organisations after a photo of dumped clothing circulated social media this week. Mike Knott BUN250118LIFELINE2

"Any clothing that comes through to Lifeline is sorted through to our shop, stock and rag process,” he said.

"The rest is sorted into three different lines that we export to places likes Papua New Guinea for people less fortunate.”

While charity shops do use waste facilities, Mr Armstrong said there was always good reason as to why items were dumped.

"The only thing that we take to the rubbish is clothing and items that are simply unsuitable,anything from soiled or damaged items or things that have been left out in the elements,” he said.

Mr Armstrong said people could help reduce the need for dumping by donating correctly.

"If there is stuff sitting outside of our charity bins, it gets wet or is left out for anything to happen and we have to dump it,” he said.

"Donating to a charity should be through the bin chutes or shop doors - otherwise it becomes rubbish.”

Mr Armstrong said blaming charities was not on.

"At the end of the day you can't throw accusations that are unfounded,” he said.

"It is unfair to put charities into the only group of people who dump.”