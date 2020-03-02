Don’t blame journos for politics

OPINION: Perhaps it is Mr Rudd, who has a bias for Newscorp journalists?

OPINION: Perhaps it is Mr Rudd, who has a bias for Newscorp journalists?

POLITICAL journalist Samantha Maiden is releasing her new book Party Animals this week, which touches on Kevin Rudd’s grievances with Newscorp publications.

In an article published by The Sydney Morning Herald on the weekend, the former Prime Minister of Australia said “(Rupert) Murdoch doesn’t own these newspapers to make money; he owns them to exercise political power across the key marginal seats.”

Mr Rudd then proceeds to list a number of locations where a daily Newscorp publication exists, including Bundaberg.

To question the ethics of all journalists employed by the organisation, by insinuating they are aligned with a particular political party, is irresponsible and offensive.

As someone who works in one of the newsroom locations Mr Rudd has publicly referred to, I can assure him and the Bundaberg community that my colleagues and I do not set political narratives. We do our best to report fairly and ethically and seek comment from both sides.

I became a journalist to make a difference and inform others about news and current events.

My Mum has also been a member of the Labor Party for as long as I can remember.

So it would be easy for others to assume that I would affiliate myself with Labor, if any political party. But I don’t for this reason exactly.

Politicians get into the bad habit of blaming the media for their shortcomings and professional decline. Our local, regional paper doesn’t favour one side and by insinuating we do, is simply passing the buck.

Perhaps it is Mr Rudd, who has a bias for Newscorp journalists?