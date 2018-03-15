Don't be fooled, there's plenty of barra out there!

HOOKED ON A FEELING: Locals bringing back the popularity of the dam.

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to catch a barramundi, now is your time to shine.

Lake Monduran Sponsor a Barra Inc is holding a social weekend at the lake for those looking for an excuse to drop a line and to teach those who have yet to hook a barra how it's done.

Organiser Julie Whalley said she started Sponsor A Barra after the floods to bring people back to the lake but, with weather event after weather event, she feared people had forgotten the lake.

"We keep having floods and people keep thinking there's no fish,” she said.

"But there's plenty there, so we are going to take people out on the water - show them the lake and where we catch the barramundi.

"Tackle World are on board. They will be down on the weekend giving talks on sounders and the rod and tackle use. And Rob Howell from Guidelines Fishing Charters will be doing a talk about barramundi and wind conditions.”

With people booking in from Brisbane and Gladstone, Mrs Whalley is hoping for a successful event.

She said there would also be a free sausage sizzle on the Friday night and a free movie night on Saturday.

While you don't have to book in at the Lake Monduran Holiday Park to take part, it saves driving in the late hours of the night if you do.

"This is the first time we've done something like this,” Mrs Whalley said.

"We might have another one in six or eight weeks if it goes well.”

The social weekend will run from April 6-8.

Book by phoning the Lake Monduran Holiday Park on 4157 3881.

For more information on Lake Monduran Sponsor a Barra Inc, visit the Facebook page.