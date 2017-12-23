Don't add your name to Bundaberg's road fatality list

ROAD SAFETY: Bundaberg Traffic Branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said police were appealing for all drivers to slow down and be patient.

TELLING someone a family member won't be making it home for Christmas is the last thing our emergency services personnel want to do these holidays.

But the sad reality is lives will be lost and families will be left to pick up the pieces because the Christmas period is one of the most deadly on our roads.

Already this year 11 people have lost their lives in nine fatal crash across the Bundaberg Patrol Group area and police don't want to see that number climb.

Bundaberg Traffic Branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said police were appealing for all drivers to slow down and be patient.

"Be concious of the fatal five and be aware that the Christmas period is the most dangerous time for the whole of the year,” he said.

"There's more crashes and more fatalities this time of year than any other period.”

Sgt Arnold said the sheer number of road users meant just a small error in judgement could have huge ramifications.

"Christmas is one of those times where nearly everyone's on the road - visiting family, going on holidays - criss-crossing the state and the country and there's just a larger volume of traffic on the roads,” he said.

"People are keen to get to their destinations and get frustrated and make very simple mistakes that often have tragic consequences.”

In an effort to curb the road toll, there will be a heavy police presence on the roads during the holidays.

"We'll have marked and unmarked vehicles on all major arterial roads and townships targeting the fatal five, completing random drug testing and breath testing,” he said.

"Unfortunately some people do tend to get a bit carried away with the festivities at this time of year and we just want to plead with drivers that if you're drinking always have a plan B and don't take any chances driving if you're consuming alcohol.”