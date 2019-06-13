Donna's dream break to Summer Bay

SUMMER BAY VACAY: Marliese Ulmann, Donna Murnane, Toby Robison, Trevor Sands, Suzanne Whan (back), Raeleen Darlington and Chris Nugent (front) are looking forward to their highly anticipated trip to meet the Home and Away cast.

SUMMER BAY VACAY: Marliese Ulmann, Donna Murnane, Toby Robison, Trevor Sands, Suzanne Whan (back), Raeleen Darlington and Chris Nugent (front) are looking forward to their highly anticipated trip to meet the Home and Away cast. Rhylea Millar

KNOCK-OFF is usually everyone's favourite time of the day, but for Donna Murnane, seven o'clock every weeknight is considered the best because that's when Home and Away is on.

And, thanks to the organisation Community Lifestyle Support, Donna will travel to Sydney and meet the cast.

Community Lifestyle Support provides the disabled with all the assistance and resources they need in the one place.

The non-for-profit charity aims to assist clients like Donna with everything - from daily routine to appointments to education and training.

"We do everything from mental health to community programs and we're just growing every day,” events coordinator Trevor Sands said.

"We basically want to make this a one-stop shop for families with disabilities so it really takes the stress off and they don't have to go all over town. If we don't have it now, we'll have it soon.”

Mr Sands plans short breaks and holidays for clients and takes them to the destination of their choosing.

"We go to Fiji, we go on P&O cruises. If a family walks in and their child wants to go to Disneyland, we'll do it - we really leave it up to the individual to choose,” he said.

"A lot of funding comes from NDIS and then the remainder they pay for themselves. We give them about six months' notice, so they have plenty of time to save.

"There are a lot of families that can't afford a holiday and don't realise they can utilise part of the funding until they come in and see us.”

Donna naturally chose the fictional world of Summer Bay, so the group will travel to the filming location in Sydney to meet the cast, including Donna's favourite character, Colby.

The actor who plays Colby, Tim Franklin, met Donna last year, when she gave him a bracelet, and she is excited by the prospect of the reunion.

The getaway is extra special for Donna, who for the past 50 years - her entire life - has never spent a night away from her beloved Mum.

"We've been doing holidays here for seven years now and we haven't been able to get Donna to go, but Donna needs to expand her wings,” Mr Sands said.

"She doesn't want to leave her Mum but she's over the moon - she says she's going to marry Colby and not come back to Bundaberg.”

Although Donna's Mum is a little apprehensive about the night away, Donna is preoccupied by the thought of meeting Colby.

"I love Colby because he's special,” said Donna, who plans to celebrate her 50th birthday next week by watching her favourite soap.